American News

107-year-old claims longevity comes through staying single

Avoiding cake is another one of Signore’s personal pieces of advice
Samuel Helguero
According to 107-year old Louise Signore, reaching her age is as easy as never putting on a wedding gown.

Signore, born and raised in the Bronx, doesn’t believe it was staying out of trouble or exercising that kept her around since 1912. Instead, it was her decision to stay single. “I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret.”

Signore’s baby sister, who’s still going at 102, has nothing but envy for Louise’s personal recipe for longevity.

“My sister says, ‘I wish I never got married,’” commented the 107-year old woman.

Louise Signore who just celebrated her birthday with more than 100 family and friends attending, keeps an otherwise busy agenda.

“If they have exercise, I do the exercise. If they have dancing, I dance. I still do a little dancing. After my lunch, I will play bingo, so I had a full day,” she said speaking at her senior’s residence.

Avoiding cake is another one of Signore’s personal pieces of advice. Her whole life she claims to have eaten nothing but the cream of the crop which as it turns out, is Italian food.

“Italian food is very good for you. I was brought up with very good food. No soda, no cake.”

Although the woman does not have a cane or walking chair, Signore has gone legally blind. Otherwise, she is healthy and her day is beleaguered simply by one pill for her high-blood pressure.

This woman, one of the oldest in the US, first made the news after being mugged at 103. At the time she was living at an apartment in the Bronx.

Of course, she remained optimistic, saying “I’m not going to be afraid. I’m going to go out.”

