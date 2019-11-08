89-year-old Holocaust survivor receives 200 anti-Semitic threats a day

The police of Rome, Italy have taken an order to protect an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor due to online hate fuelled by antisemitism.

Liliana Segre stated that she “receives about 200 anti-Semitic threats a day on social media.”

The far-right seems to be the major suspects in the hate that Segre has been facing, and has become the “new normal” trend in Europe. Far-right anti-Semitism is leading the pack in online hate and real-world violence on the continent.

Unfortunately, every party on the right-wing of Italian politics abstained when the voting took police to allow for Segre’s police protection. Police protection will focus on taking action against all forms of hatred such as antisemitism.

This comes as a surprise, with one of the leading right-wing parties in Italy, Lega Nord, being strong supporters of Israel. The Israeli ambassador to Italy tweeted “an 89-year-old survivor under guard symbolizes the danger that Jewish communities still face in Europe today.”

Segre is a frequent speaker at schools and other public institutions where she discusses her experiences being a Holocaust survivor, particularly surviving Auschwitz as an Italian child, and is a Senator in Italy.

Far-right protesters have been in very near proximity to her speeches, where they denounce the anti-fascism movement and promote anti-Semitism towards Segre. It has been seen that neo-Nazis use the anti-fascist movement as an excuse to promote anti-Semitic hatred.

With tomorrow being the 81st commemoration of the Kristallnacht, this saddening event in Italy is a continued reminder that antisemitism is still prevalent in Europe, and with the new commission established in Italy, the government will work to educate the public on all forms of hatred and bigotry and ensure that anti-Semitism is brought to attention.

Ensuring that online hate does not turn into reality is a major concern of every society, hate has no place on the web or in person, and the unfortunate case of Liliana Segre proves there is much work still needed to be done.

As of yesterday, Segre has been served by a police escort at every public event she attends.