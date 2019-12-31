Analysis

Antisemitic graffiti reported at a Jewish summer camp on a B.C. island

Another sign of spreading antisemitism was found at a Jewish summer camp in B.C. this week, with swastikas and crude images found.
Another sign of spreading antisemitism was found at a Jewish summer camp in B.C. this week, with swastikas and crude images found.
Jakob Glogauer Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Earlier this month, a caretaker at Jewish summer camp spotted “crude images and swastikas” according to a CBC News report.

Camp Miriam, one of the few Jewish overnight summer camps in the B.C. region, located on Gabriola Island, an island between the mainland and Vancouver Island, in close proximity to Nanaimo, was the target in the hate-motivated graffiti incident.

After discovering the graffiti, one of the camp’s committee members, Kelley Korbin confirmed it has been reported to the RCMP. The Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver is also aware of the troubling incident. The two groups, along with the hate crimes unit of the Vancouver Police department are examing the incident.

Ezra Shanken, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver told NEWS 1130 that “it’s almost like no corner of the globe is immune. We’re talking about a camp sitting on an island in the Strait that has not so many people on it.”

Korbin described the camp on priding itself on being “a progressive overnight camp where children learn about Jewish history, leadership and the environment.”

While there has been continued news coverage of antisemitic incidents in Canada, the United States and around the world, “this is the first time in (her) memory that Camp Miriam has been a direct recipient of an attack,” Korbin said.

The incident came to light after a tweet by Sheila Malcolmson, the MLA for Nanaimo, and Gabriola Island was shared.

The camp is a member of Habonim Dror, a Labour Zionist movement, one of the many Jewish organizations within the Kibbutz Movement. Habonim Dror has camps in 15 countries, and two camps in Canada alone.

Swastikas are generally the most common form of antisemitic graffiti in the Jewish diaspora. They are antisemitic to their core, and always have the interest of hatred against the Jewish community, regardless of their sect or affiliation.

Jewish summer camps are unlikely targets for antisemitic attacks, however, and this brings to light yet another type of Jewish institution that will need much more attention with regards to security as the unfortunate worldwide wave of antisemitism continues to spread.

The camp subsequently painted over the graffiti and are reviewing the organization’s security protocol.

Analysis
Canadian News
Antisemitism
British Columbia
Related Posts Recommendation
Wilfrid Laurier engages in sex discrimination through inclusion efforts

Wilfrid Laurier engages in sex discrimination through inclusion efforts

Wilfrid Laurier University has drunk so deeply from the social justice well that it doesn’t see the logical contradictions of its own actions.

An Ontario educator knows what’s at stake in teachers’ strike

An Ontario educator knows what’s at stake in teachers’ strike

Teaching is like mountain climbing. It take preparation, hard work, and dedication to earn a good contract. It doesn’t just come with the job.

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence

If you’ve ever attempted to Google how many women, Black women, or “cis” women were killed in any given year,…

What Canadians should know about Nokia and Ericsson’s connections to China

What Canadians should know about Nokia and Ericsson’s connections to China

As Canadian media and politicians warn against Huawei, other phone companies such as Nokia and Ericsson get a free pass.

New poll shows nearly 70 percent of Canadians believe Canada is broken

New poll shows nearly 70 percent of Canadians believe Canada is broken

While not every Canadian has an answer on how to fix the railway blockade situation, most can agree that the government is failing to address the crisis.

Bombardier exits commercial plane business in lieu of debts

Bombardier exits commercial plane business in lieu of debts

Bombardier has lost US$1.6 billion according to a report of 2019. The aerospace company announced that it will be leaving the commercial aviation business.

Tim Hortons’ sales see major drop

Tim Hortons’ sales see major drop

Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the Brazilian parent company of Tim Horton’s released a report on Monday stating that Tim Horton’s sales had dropped.

Sperm counts continue to drastically drop in Western men

Sperm counts continue to drastically drop in Western men

A team of international researchers studied men in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand and found that their sperm counts were dropping.

Bill Gates foundation gives $6.5M to Canadian university for breastmilk research

Bill Gates foundation gives $6.5M to Canadian university for breastmilk research

A research group studying breast milk at the University of Manitoba has been given $6.5 million in order to create a new global initiative from Bill Gates.

Alberta: unpaid taxes from oil and gas leaving municipalities unsettled

Alberta: unpaid taxes from oil and gas leaving municipalities unsettled

Albertan oil and gas companies owe the province’s rural municipalities unpaid property tax, and the amount has doubled since the beginning of last year.

#Gamergate targets the CBC

#Gamergate targets the CBC

Members of #Gamergate have launched mission “#OperationCanadianBaConII”, sending CRTC complaints about CBC’s bias. The CBC’s license is getting renewed.

How social justice and cults control language to control you

How social justice and cults control language to control you

The social justice movement and cults both try to control language in order to control people’s thoughts and actions.

Cults and SJWs exercise full control over members’ environments

Cults and SJWs exercise full control over members’ environments

Cults and the social justice movement overwhelm followers at all times of the day and all of their environments.

Journalistic malpractice: CBC omits refugee claimant surge in Toronto homeless crisis stories

Journalistic malpractice: CBC omits refugee claimant surge in Toronto homeless crisis stories

The CBC published stories on the Toronto homeless crisis that completely omit the thousands of refugee claimants that added greatly to the shelter demand.

Most Read Analysis

1.

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence

If you’ve ever attempted to Google how many women, Black women, or “cis” women were killed in any given year,…

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence
2.

Wilfrid Laurier engages in sex discrimination through inclusion efforts

Wilfrid Laurier University has drunk so deeply from the social justice well that it doesn’t see the logical contradictions of its own actions.

Wilfrid Laurier engages in sex discrimination through inclusion efforts
3.

An Ontario educator knows what’s at stake in teachers’ strike

Teaching is like mountain climbing. It take preparation, hard work, and dedication to earn a good contract. It doesn’t just come with the job.

An Ontario educator knows what’s at stake in teachers’ strike
4.

Social justice controls people with the exact same tactics as cults

The first in series of articles on the psychological manipulation strategies used by the SJW movement in order to get followers to unquestioningly comply.

Social justice controls people with the exact same tactics as cults
5.

What Canadians should know about Nokia and Ericsson’s connections to China

As Canadian media and politicians warn against Huawei, other phone companies such as Nokia and Ericsson get a free pass.

What Canadians should know about Nokia and Ericsson’s connections to China
6.

New poll shows nearly 70 percent of Canadians believe Canada is broken

While not every Canadian has an answer on how to fix the railway blockade situation, most can agree that the government is failing to address the crisis.

New poll shows nearly 70 percent of Canadians believe Canada is broken
7.

Journalistic malpractice: CBC omits refugee claimant surge in Toronto homeless crisis stories

The CBC published stories on the Toronto homeless crisis that completely omit the thousands of refugee claimants that added greatly to the shelter demand.

Journalistic malpractice: CBC omits refugee claimant surge in Toronto homeless crisis stories
8.

Bill Gates foundation gives $6.5M to Canadian university for breastmilk research

A research group studying breast milk at the University of Manitoba has been given $6.5 million in order to create a new global initiative from Bill Gates.

Bill Gates foundation gives $6.5M to Canadian university for breastmilk research