American News

AOC is still blocking her critics on Twitter

It appears that rookie congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is still blocking multiple conservative Twitter users, even after she settled a…
It appears that rookie congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is still blocking multiple conservative Twitter users, even after she settled a…
Jakob Glogauer Montreal, QC
2 mins read

It appears that rookie congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is still blocking multiple conservative Twitter users, even after she settled a lawsuit to unblock prominent Jewish activist Dov Hikind.

The list includes three conservative journalists who are critical of her policies, Liz Wheeler of One America News Network, Ryan Saavedra of The Daily Wire, and Harry Cherry formerly of The Jewish Voice. Additionally, Niraj Antani, a Republican state representative in Ohio is blocked by AOC. All of these users have their accounts verified by Twitter.

It is evident that due to being blocked on Twitter, AOC is violating the First Amendment rights of her critics. This precedent was set in a ruling this past summer which denied U.S. President Donald Trump from blocking his critics on Twitter.

To avoid going to court to testify, AOC agreed to unblock Hikind on Twitter and even apologized for her actions. This took away any need for AOC to testify in court and takes away any potential public shaming of her blocking.

Hikind told The Post Millennial that he “think(s) it’s absolutely wrong and cannot understand her logic in apologizing to (him) while still blocking so many others under the same pretense. It seems she only responds to legal action and if that’s the case she will find herself inundated with lawsuits.”

With AOC and Trump being politicians, it is the First Amendment right of a Twitter user to be able to view the platform as a means to engage with public policy, which both Trump and AOC have done many times in their political careers so far.

AOC still has approximately 19 more Twitter accounts to unblock until she truly will have a platform (Twitter) that public policy is shared on without any violations to the First Amendment.

Regarding the need for the legal in place in order for AOC to unblock her critics, Hikind said that “she knows what’s right. She should just unblock all of her critics who clearly didn’t cross any line into harassment and threats. The precedent has been set so it would be unwise for her to backtrack after she’s recognized that this is a First Amendment issue.”

Unfortunately, this has not been done for many well known Twitter activists, that have a combined follower count of almost 700,000. Three of the critics of AOC each have prominence in the world of journalism and in Antani’s case, politics.

They are staunch conservatives and have directly opposite views of the democratic socialist views of AOC.

AOC’s representatives did not respond to The Post Millennial’s request for comment by the time of publication.

The Post Millennial previously reported on the unblocking of Dov Hikind on Twitter and will continue to provide updates on this story.

American News
Politics And Policy
Aoc
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls