AOC is still blocking her critics on Twitter

It appears that rookie congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is still blocking multiple conservative Twitter users, even after she settled a lawsuit to unblock prominent Jewish activist Dov Hikind.

The list includes three conservative journalists who are critical of her policies, Liz Wheeler of One America News Network, Ryan Saavedra of The Daily Wire, and Harry Cherry formerly of The Jewish Voice. Additionally, Niraj Antani, a Republican state representative in Ohio is blocked by AOC. All of these users have their accounts verified by Twitter.

It is evident that due to being blocked on Twitter, AOC is violating the First Amendment rights of her critics. This precedent was set in a ruling this past summer which denied U.S. President Donald Trump from blocking his critics on Twitter.

To avoid going to court to testify, AOC agreed to unblock Hikind on Twitter and even apologized for her actions. This took away any need for AOC to testify in court and takes away any potential public shaming of her blocking.

Hikind told The Post Millennial that he “think(s) it’s absolutely wrong and cannot understand her logic in apologizing to (him) while still blocking so many others under the same pretense. It seems she only responds to legal action and if that’s the case she will find herself inundated with lawsuits.”

With AOC and Trump being politicians, it is the First Amendment right of a Twitter user to be able to view the platform as a means to engage with public policy, which both Trump and AOC have done many times in their political careers so far.

AOC still has approximately 19 more Twitter accounts to unblock until she truly will have a platform (Twitter) that public policy is shared on without any violations to the First Amendment.

Regarding the need for the legal in place in order for AOC to unblock her critics, Hikind said that “she knows what’s right. She should just unblock all of her critics who clearly didn’t cross any line into harassment and threats. The precedent has been set so it would be unwise for her to backtrack after she’s recognized that this is a First Amendment issue.”

Unfortunately, this has not been done for many well known Twitter activists, that have a combined follower count of almost 700,000. Three of the critics of AOC each have prominence in the world of journalism and in Antani’s case, politics.

They are staunch conservatives and have directly opposite views of the democratic socialist views of AOC.

AOC’s representatives did not respond to The Post Millennial’s request for comment by the time of publication.

The Post Millennial previously reported on the unblocking of Dov Hikind on Twitter and will continue to provide updates on this story.