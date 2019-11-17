Argentina’s ‘new’ vice president-elect Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s past should raise major concerns for Jewish community

An unfortunate concern for the Argentinian Jewish community re-emerges with the recent election of its Vice President-elect, and former President, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK).

CFK served as the Argentinian president from 2007 to 2015, and was the country’s first female president.

She will be the vice president to Alberto Fernández, a former Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers of Argentina during the entire presidential term of her husband, Néstor Kirchner, and during the beginning of her very own term for six months.

Her views are still seen as leftist-populist, and likely will influence the country’s decision to continue as members of the Lima Group.

The main issue the Jewish community has to deal with CFK is her treasonous involvement with the AMIA bombing investigation, which is still unsolved to this day.

The AMIA bombing took place in 1994, with this year being the 25th anniversary. The bombing killed 85 and left hundreds more injured. It remains the most brutal terrorist attack in Argentinian history. In the years since the bombing, justice is still yet to be served to the suspects of the bombing, who are multiple Hezbollah operatives.

There are still Interpol red notices on six individuals tied to Hezbollah and the Iranian regime, including Ahmad Vahidi who was the commander of the Qods Force, a proxy unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC is a listed terrorist organization in three countries.

In January 2015, Alberto Nisman, the chief prosecutor of the AMIA case submitted a file to press charges against CFK for her coverup of Iran and their proxy group, Hezbollah.

The file outlined the treasonous activities CFK took regarding the AMIA case, specifically how she and multiple cabinet members of hers engaged in trade deals with Iran as a way to cover up any involvement Iran had in the AMIA bombing.

A Memorandum of Understanding, signed by Argentina and Iran in 2013, which in part attempted to disavow Iran from its suspected connection to the AMIA tragedy. Fortunately, this memorandum was repealed just after the Macri government took power.

Tragically, the day before Nisman was to report on his findings to the Argentinian Congress, he was killed. It was originally ruled a suicide, but later determined to be a homicide.

Unfortunately, to this day, the murder Alberto Nisman is unsolved. There is a federal court case that is still ongoing, in which CFK is suspected of “conspiracy to commit murder”, along with 11 other Argentinian government officials.

CFK as Vice President will continue to ease tensions between her government and Iran’s brutal Mullah regime, and of course, hide her treason in covering up the AMIA file.

The concern of other countries not in the Lima Group, such as Bolivia and Ecuador who both have embassies in both Iran and their own countries, remains a concern for Argentina’s continued, though less evident, relations with Iran. However, it does look like Bolivia is moving closer into the direction of the Lima Group, and may even join the body in the near future.

It should be known that both Argentina and Iran still have embassies in their respective states, and there are still relations, though minor, between both countries.

CFK still has “immunity”, though if there is a legislative vote, her immunity status can be taken away, and justice can finally be pursued against her. She remains a concern to the Jewish community, regardless of what else her political platform entails as Vice President.

Being a politician with indicted charges is never a good look for anyone, let alone the Vice President, who is second in line to the Presidency, a role she has previously held. This should have been a red flag for all Argentinians at the polls, but it is evident that the charges were shrugged off.

Before CFK was elected as Vice President, the Macri government commemorated the 25th anniversary of the horrific AMIA by bombing, by listing Hezbollah as a designated terrorist entity and froze all of the assets that were controlled by Hezbollah.

According to The Algemeiner, the president of AMIA, Ariel Eichbaum, stated last week that “all free nations in the region must continue strengthening the work to condemn terrorism, denounce their actions and eliminate their sources of financing.”

This is a clear indication that AMIA, as an organization, continues to have a belief beyond a reasonable doubt of Iranian proxy-terror being responsible for the bombing, 25 years later.

CFK as Vice President will continue to deny she has covered up the AMIA case and attempt to shrug off any claims of her interference in the case at large.

While she may be in a very powerful role within Argentinian politics, CFK remains a stain on the Jewish community, regardless of her political ideology. Covering up the largest terror attack in Argentina’s history does not go without extreme concern and fear for the community that was impacted by it.

An ongoing worry from the Jewish community will only become more evident and alarming as Cristina Fernández de Kirchner commences her new role as the Vice President of Argentina.