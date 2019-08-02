As Trudeau talks climate change in Iqaluit, locals fear parties “overshadow the larger picture”

Trudeau travelled to Iqaluit Thursday to announce his plans to expand the reach of marine protected areas.

According to recent studies, most regions in the Canadian Arctic will melt by the summer of 2050. By 2100, most ice shelves and ice caps will be gone.

The new protection measures would help reduce the damage done to crucial sea life like narwhals, whales, and sea birds, by restricting human activity in the region. Increased shipping traffic is one factor in particular that has promised harm to wildlife.

14 percent of Canada’s coastal and marine areas, about the size of Newfoundland and Labrador, has had protection measures suited to it writes CTV News. This is up 4% from the Liberal’s initial 2020 aims.

Trudeau also took the opportunity to announce his new Liberal candidate for Nunavut, Megan Pizzo Lyall, a former council member of Iqaluit. The Liberal won the riding in the last election, but the current MP Hunter Tootoo will not be seeking reelection.

A former Cabinet Minister and Conservative MP, Pizzo Lyall will be running against Lyall.

“In July, Andrew Scheer travelled to Whitehorse to outline his vision for the Arctic. Not once did he mention the word ‘Inuit,’” Trudeau remarked to his audience.

“It tells you a lot about the future he would build if he were prime minister. But he did talk about unlocking untapped potential in the region—and on that, he agrees with us.”

President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Natan Obed, has expressed his worries over the impacts climate change has on life and infrastructure in Nunavut, and of attempts to politicize environmental issues.

Obed said in response to Trudeau’s arrival that he wished policy would address the much more “drastic” effects of global warming. He was particularly critical of how the question of a carbon tax has consumed discussion.

“Fixating on one or two pieces of a climate-action policy sometimes overshadows the larger picture,” he said.

“People should be very concerned about the reality of the Canadian Arctic and the fact that it is a part of Canada. Just because somebody might not see massive changes in their backyard today doesn’t necessarily mean that there shouldn’t be urgent concern from all Canadians about the Arctic and the Inuit portion of the climate discussion.”