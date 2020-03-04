Barrett Wilson

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.
Ontario secondary and elementary schools will shut down for two weeks after the March break. Schools are expected to remain closed until April 6th.
Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!
NHL legend and Montreal royalty Henri Richard scored 358 goals and 688 assists in his storied career. He passed away today at 84.
While attempting to “fact check” a lighthearted joke by President Trump, Global spread false information claiming that he called the coronavirus a “hoax.”
