Barrett Wilson

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

BREAKING: Ontario schools to close for two weeks due to coronavirus

Ontario secondary and elementary schools will shut down for two weeks after the March break. Schools are expected to remain closed until April 6th.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

BREAKING: The NBA suspends its season due to coronavirus

The NBA has announced that it is suspending its 2019-2020 season. Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder players are now under quarantine in Oklahoma City.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault charges. The sentence came down Wednesday in New York City.

WATCH: Hotel in China holding quarantined coronavirus patients collapses

A hotel that was housing quarantined coronavirus patients has collapsed in Fujian province, China. 70 people have been trapped inside.

BREAKING: Hockey legend Henri Richard passes away at 84

NHL legend and Montreal royalty Henri Richard scored 358 goals and 688 assists in his storied career. He passed away today at 84.

BREAKING: Abducted Toronto boy located by police

Toronto police have located 14-year-old Shammah Jolayemi. The boy is safe and has been transported to the hospital for a…

BREAKING: Abduction of Toronto boy linked to his stepbrother’s $4 million cocaine debt

A 14-year-old Toronto boy who was abducted while screaming on Wednesday morning is linked to a major drug debt of $4 million dollars.

FAKE NEWS: Global spreads disinformation while trying to ‘fact check’ Trump

While attempting to “fact check” a lighthearted joke by President Trump, Global spread false information claiming that he called the coronavirus a “hoax.”

Trump says Schumer must pay ‘severe price’ for threatening two US Supreme Court Justices

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday night to condemn Chuck Schumer’s threatening comments directed at US Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

