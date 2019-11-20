Samuel Helguero

At The Post Millennial, we strive to deliver the news to you as it unfolds, ensuring that you never fall behind on the current or trending news.

Articles/Stories written by Samuel Helguero: 70

Burning the Wiphala Flag: How Canada and the U.S. fueled chaos in Bolivia

The ease with which the narrative of a fraudulent election was propagated, and the swift rise of right-wing forces in Bolivia, owes much to U.S. and Canadian foreign policy.

Samuel Helguero

Liberals ease regulations required to pass projects with large environmental impacts

As a public statement by the organization, Environmental Defence reads, “For virtually every class of project,”—and that includes pipelines, nuclear reactors, mines and highways—“The thresholds for the size of a project have increased.”

Samuel Helguero

Ontario boy’s lemonade stand attracts a crowd of first responders

As refreshments were being served to local residents, the young cancer fighter had to cover his ears when a flood of first responders began parading down his street.

Samuel Helguero

SNC-Lavalin affair recalls Harper’s bombing of Libya and a history of corporate power

If we are concerned for democracy, then that concern should manifest itself in a definable worry over corporate power that writes laws and engages in wars. They, more so than the leaders, are the constant problem.

Samuel Helguero

A&W “watch list” technique to stop unions was leaked from anti-union conference

In exclusive recordings an outlet has documented a talk by A&W executives on how they keep their workplace “union-free.”

Samuel Helguero

Resigned cabinet minister Philpott expresses concerns over SNC-Lavalin investigation

The remarks from Trudeau’s former President of the Treasury Board come one day after a report was released by Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion.

Samuel Helguero

Jody Wilson-Raybould releases official statement

Wilson-Raybould joined in on the investigations disappointment over the reluctance of Cabinet to disclose information relevant to the Commissioner’s inquiry.

Samuel Helguero

“Useless Indian” among racist signs found by indigenous community

The day the signs were found the community had planned lessons in tipis, pipe ceremonies, bannock making, and a sweat lodge ceremony for men.

Samuel Helguero

Quebec immigration policy faces backlash over possible labour shortages

A statement released by one prominent Quebec association representing manufacturers and exporters voiced a dissenting opinion. They claim to worry that the reduction in new arrivals will create an atmosphere “insufficient to meet the needs of the manufacturing sector.”

Samuel Helguero

Quebec man who viciously insulted a Muslim woman has been identified

It has been two weeks since a video circulated throughout Quebec showing a man hurling insults at a Muslim woman.

Samuel Helguero

As Trudeau talks climate change in Iqaluit, locals fear parties “overshadow the larger picture”

Trudeau travelled to Iqaluit Thursday to announce his plans to expand the reach of marine protected areas. At least one local is critical of attempts to politicize environmental issues.

Samuel Helguero

107-year-old claims longevity comes through staying single

Avoiding cake is another one of Signore’s personal pieces of advice

Samuel Helguero

American mother gives birth to a baby less than one pound

A pre-mature birth can reportedly cost $49,000 a year in the US.

Samuel Helguero

First Nations community asks for psychological aid after RCMP end lockdown in Manitoba manhunt

Small, closely bound groups can suffer trauma from a large police and military occupancy, added one advocacy group.

Samuel Helguero

Ford cuts $130 million of funding to Ontario legal clinics sparking mass protest

The 30% cuts have meant lay-offs, lower case loads, and may cost the public much more in the end.

Samuel Helguero