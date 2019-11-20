Samuel Helguero

Burning the Wiphala Flag: How Canada and the U.S. fueled chaos in Bolivia
The ease with which the narrative of a fraudulent election was propagated, and the swift rise of right-wing forces in Bolivia, owes much to U.S. and Canadian foreign policy.
As a public statement by the organization, Environmental Defence reads, “For virtually every class of project,”—and that includes pipelines, nuclear reactors, mines and highways—“The thresholds for the size of a project have increased.”
If we are concerned for democracy, then that concern should manifest itself in a definable worry over corporate power that writes laws and engages in wars. They, more so than the leaders, are the constant problem.
A statement released by one prominent Quebec association representing manufacturers and exporters voiced a dissenting opinion. They claim to worry that the reduction in new arrivals will create an atmosphere “insufficient to meet the needs of the manufacturing sector.”
Trudeau travelled to Iqaluit Thursday to announce his plans to expand the reach of marine protected areas. At least one local is critical of attempts to politicize environmental issues.
Small, closely bound groups can suffer trauma from a large police and military occupancy, added one advocacy group.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!