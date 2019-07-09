Baby dies and five children injured while mothers were partying

As two mothers went clubbing Saturday night, a fire ignited in their apartment building that took the life an eight-month-old. The baby was found without a babysitter in Antioch Tennessee according to Fox.

Two passersby were alerted to the fire when a six-year-old child emerged from the burning apartment screaming that her brothers and sisters were caught in the scorching flames.

Indeed, along with the baby’s death, five children were hurt—the oldest of whom was the six-year-old boy.

The baby’s name was Jream Jenkin’s. Her infant brother, 23-months old, was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

The mothers, one 23, and the other 25, arrived at the scene after the Nashville Police and Fire Department had jumped into action. One mother claimed she had left her children with a babysitter, although no such guardian could be found.

“The circumstances of the fire and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal’s office,” said a spokesperson for the Nashville Police department.

Despite the heavy smoke and flame that rained from an upper-level apartment, fire officials controlled the situation to one cubby of the complex. This small section was left charred, torn, and windowless.

Firefighters had been warned of residents being trapped within the building. Their work saved a resident from a third-floor balcony and brought the five surviving children to safety.

Among the various investigative agencies looking into the case, is the state Department of Children’s Services. In other efforts, the American Red Cross is helping to house eight families affected by the fire.