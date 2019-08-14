Jody Wilson-Raybould releases official statement

Jody Wilson-Raybould has released a statement in response to the recent report by the Office of the Conflicts of Interests and Ethics Commissioner. The report concluded that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by his intervention in the Wilson-Raybould’s handling of the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

In her statement, Wilson-Raybould commended the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner’s work. The former Attorney General highlighted the Commissioner’s understanding of “how essential it is to our democracy to uphold the rule of law and prosecutorial independence.”

Wilson-Raybould joined in on the investigation’s disappointment over the reluctance of Cabinet to disclose information relevant to the Commissioner’s inquiry.

“I am also concerned by the government’s decision to deny even its Ethics Commissioner requested access to Cabinet confidences,” writes the former Liberal MP. “[T]here were apparently constraints on a number of witnesses from telling the whole story.”

Among the important sections of the report that Wilson-Raybould underlines is the Prime Minister’s office’s attempts to pressure Wilson-Raybould into seeking advice on the case. Meanwhile, the PMO understood clearly that this advice would lead to a deferred prosecution agreement. The act constituted one of several attempts to “bend the will of the Attorney General.”

Wilson-Raybould finished her official statement by acknowledging that the report’s findings coincided with past remarks that she had indeed considered “the public interest” in handling the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

Trudeau spoke publicly today, maintaining he acted in the public interest through advocating for Canadian jobs supported by SNC-Lavalin’s operations despite the