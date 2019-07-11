Multiple people injured after Air Canada emergency landing in Honolulu

According to CTV News, on an Air Canada flight set to stop in Vancouver, an emergency landing was made called in Honolulu today. Several people were injured.

Flight 33 was travelling from Toronto to Sydney, with a pit stop in between. The plane found itself experiencing extreme turbulence over the Pacific Ocean.

The plane landed in Honolulu at 6:45 a.m. local time after requesting an emergency landing.

“We are currently making arrangements for the passengers including hotel accommodations and meals in Honolulu, as well as options for resumption of the flight,” a spokesperson told CTV.

20 to 25 passengers and one crew member were allegedly injured, sustaining damage primarily to the head and neck.

The injuries, however, were found to be minor after they were examined by a medical team upon landing.

The number of passengers on the plane totalled 269. There were also 15 crew members aboard the flight.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated when new information is released.