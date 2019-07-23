Teens once thought missing now suspects in three B.C. murders

Chynna Deese and her boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, were kindred spirits, according to the girl’s mother. In a tragic turn of events, the couple turned up dead on an Albertan highway while bound for Alaska.

About 470 kilometres away from this first crime scene, was found a burnt-out truck in the town of Dease Lake, BC. Near the car was another body, that of an older identified man.

Suspects have changed

The car is believed to have belonged to two men, previously considered missing. 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky are now suspected of shooting the couple and killing the older man.

It was the two teenagers’ truck that was found in Dease Lake. They were long-time friends, reported missing after their family’s lost contact while the pair travelled from Vancouver to Whitehorse.

Since leaving British Columbia, the suspects have been sighted in Saskatchewan. The RCMP believes they have changed their appearance and are now driving a grey 2011 Toyota.

This information was released at an RCMP Press conference Tuesday morning. The mounties expressed their understanding of the public’s interest in the case given how “unusual,” homicides of this nature tend to be.

We are asking the public that if you spot Kam McLeod or Bryer Schmegelsky to consider them as dangerous – take no actions – do not approach – and call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/RdhBNVr5im — BCRCMP (@BCRCMP) July 23, 2019

The two are considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.