Canadian high-ranking military officials continue to step down following recent resignations

After a slew of shake-ups in the upper-echelons of the Canadian military, the Canadian Forces second-highest officer will resign.

Since last year, seven high ranking officials have given up their posts at National Defence headquarters. These sweeping changes were preceded by an RCMP case against Vice Adm. Mark Norman, that accused Norman of leaking information.

The most recent decision of an officer to retire comes from Lt. Gen. Paul Wynnyk. Norman was suspended in January 2017. During his investigation, Wynnyk was among the officers that filled in for Norman’s position.

Wynnyk was asked to stay in and officially reside as Vice Adm. until a planned retirement in 2020.

As Wynnyk was set on a new career path, Norman was under investigation for information leaks about the Trudeau administration plans to convert a commercial vessel into a refuelling vessel for the Canadian navy.

After Norman repeatedly denied the allegations, new and undisclosed evidence forced the Crown to drop its case. When charges were dropped against Norman, Wynnyk was set to have his promotion revoked.

“For me and for the Canadian Armed Forces the best choice would be for me to go back into my former position,” Norman said in May.

Yet, it is no longer Norman’s intention to return. Allegedly, he saw the potential for a toxic workplace. Of course, his coworkers would know all about the charges brought against him. The former officer reached a settlement with the defence department and retired.

Wynnyk, instead of taking back the post after having it offered to him once again, announced he will be leaving as well in August.

In a letter obtained by Global News, Wynnyk wrote, “[w]hile I appreciate the change of heart, I respectfully decline and intend to take my release from the Canadian Armed Forces as expeditiously as possible.”

According to Ottawa Citizen, Wynnyk will be returning to live with his family in Edmonton. Working for the Canadian Forces, Wynnyk had his expenses covered at an apartment in Ottawa.

Through the drama and chaos of the Canadian military, a replacement for Norman is yet to be announced.