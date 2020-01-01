Africa

McDonald's issues apology after restaurant bans black people in China

McDonald’s has issued an apology after a sign in one of its restaurants in southern China said that black people were banned from entering.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Trudeau continues to pursue UN Security Council seat despite pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not given up his hopes for a seat on the U.N. Security Council, according to the National Post.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Trudeau promises $10 million to African Nations for gender equality

Justin Trudeau has promised Ethiopia an investment agreement as well as $10 million to Africa in order to assist in gender equality.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Most Read africa