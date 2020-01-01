McDonald’s has issued an apology after a sign in one of its restaurants in southern China said that black people were banned from entering.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not given up his hopes for a seat on the U.N. Security Council, according to the National Post.
Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops
Justin Trudeau has promised Ethiopia an investment agreement as well as $10 million to Africa in order to assist in gender equality.
