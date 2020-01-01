Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! to go crowdless to protect ailing Alex Trebek from coronavirus

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will be filmed without a live audience to prevent any possible further spreading of COVID-19.

Quinn Patrick

Alex Trebek updates fans on his battle with cancer

Alex Trebek spoke to fans about his health with a video posted to Twitter, giving a one-year update on his pancreatic cancer treatment.

Quinn Patrick

WATCH: Alex Trebek gets emotional with contestant’s surprise tribute

During the “Final Jeopardy” round, contestant Dhruv Gaur wrote, “We love you Alex!” using a heart instead of the word “love”. It triggered an emotional reaction from Trebek.

Siddak Ahuja

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek donates $2.1 million to alma mater University of Ottawa

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek donated another $2.1 million on Saturday to the University of Ottawa.

Dylan Gibbons

