Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will be filmed without a live audience to prevent any possible further spreading of COVID-19.
Alex Trebek spoke to fans about his health with a video posted to Twitter, giving a one-year update on his pancreatic cancer treatment.
During the “Final Jeopardy” round, contestant Dhruv Gaur wrote, “We love you Alex!” using a heart instead of the word “love”. It triggered an emotional reaction from Trebek.
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek donated another $2.1 million on Saturday to the University of Ottawa.
