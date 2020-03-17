Alexa

Nursing home resident asks Alexa for help before succumbing to coronavirus

A woman in Michigan reportedly asked her Amazon Alexa for help in relieving her pain just days before she lost her life due to coronavirus.

Sam McGriskin Sam McGriskin

Most Read alexa

1.

Trudeau will continue to allow illegal border crossers into Canada

The Trudeau government will continue to allow illegal border crossers into Canada, despite the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

2.

Trump refuses to pay for Prince Harry and Meghan's security

President Trump has made a statement on Twitter, saying that Prince Harry and Meghan will not have their security paid for them by the U.S. taxpayer.

3.

Frustrated with Trudeau government inaction, three provinces deploy officers to airports

Quebec, Alberta and Nova Scotia are all sending officials to airports to compensate for the fact that the Trudeau government has not yet implemented coronavirus safety measures.

4.

Trudeau closes Canadian border

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged from his home where he is self-isolating on Monday, addressing Canada about the novel COVID-19 virus

5.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

6.

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi urged people to congregate in Chinatown in late February

Pelosi critiqued Trump for his failure to imagine the disastrous effect of the COVID-19 coronavirus on America, when in fact she failed to imagine the same thing.

7.

McDonald's Canada to shut dining rooms due to coronavirus

McDonald's Canada has made the decision to temporarily close all in-restaurant tables and seats as of Tuesday morning.

8.

Evidence emerges that China has lied about coronavirus since December

China is lying to the world about coronavirus. And now is the time for everyone to put aside ideological differences and reject the propaganda.