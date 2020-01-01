A 14-year-old Toronto boy who was abducted while screaming on Wednesday morning is linked to a major drug debt of $4 million dollars.
Police in Toronto are searching for a 14-year-old teen who was abducted around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch.
Wednesday morning, a 14-year-old North York boy screamed for help as he was pushed into a Jeep by two men. Police are asking for the public’s help.
