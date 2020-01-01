Amber Alert

BREAKING: Abduction of Toronto boy linked to his stepbrother’s $4 million cocaine debt

A 14-year-old Toronto boy who was abducted while screaming on Wednesday morning is linked to a major drug debt of $4 million dollars.

Barrett Wilson

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Police in Toronto are searching for a 14-year-old teen who was abducted around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch.

Quinn Patrick

AMBER ALERT: 14 year-old Toronto boy abducted

Wednesday morning, a 14-year-old North York boy screamed for help as he was pushed into a Jeep by two men. Police are asking for the public’s help.

Libby Emmons

Canadians across the country getting test alert messages on their phones Wednesday afternoon

Canadians across the country will be receiving a test alert to their phones this Wednesday afternoon from the Alert Ready system.

Graeme Gordon

