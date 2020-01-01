Amber Heard

Amber Heard has been exposed as a violent abuser—let's learn from it

Even with the knowledge that Heard is the perfect portrait of a female abuser, we continue to act as though these occurrences are few and far between.

Sydney Watson

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Ian Miles Cheong

Amber Heard SHUTS OFF Instagram comments after 367,666 petition to remove her from Aquaman 2

Amber Heard is cancelled. She has been bombarded by endless hate ever since leaks of the actress’s admission of abuse against Johnny Depp were released

Ian Miles Cheong

Another #MeToo fraud: Amber Heard assaulted and abused Johnny Depp

Recordings reveal an admitted history of violence by Heard. In this recording, Heard admits to hitting Depp, and “starting a physical fight.”

Libby Emmons

