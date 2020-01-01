Even with the knowledge that Heard is the perfect portrait of a female abuser, we continue to act as though these occurrences are few and far between.
The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.
Amber Heard is cancelled. She has been bombarded by endless hate ever since leaks of the actress’s admission of abuse against Johnny Depp were released
Recordings reveal an admitted history of violence by Heard. In this recording, Heard admits to hitting Depp, and “starting a physical fight.”
