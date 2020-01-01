Andew Scheer

Scheer demands that Parliament reopen and rejects Liberals' plan of virtual sessions

Canada’s four main parties were not able to reach an agreement on how Parliament should be operating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

BREAKING: Trudeau wage subsidy bill FINALLY passes in House of Commons

Bill C-14 will bring wage subsidy to Canadians following some contention from the Conservatives, who took issue with the $73 billion wage subsidy.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Union-funded anti-Conservative attack ads: Why are they so terrible?

Twenty-six years ago, the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada attacked then-Liberal leader Jean Chretien with a not-very-good attack ad during a federal election.

Joshua Lieblein Joshua Lieblein

Scheer’s Conservatives doubling Trudeau’s Liberals in donations

The Conservatives are not only out-earning the Liberals so far in 2019, they also have 17,000 more donors at this time.

Yanky Pollak Yanky Pollak

