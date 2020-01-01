Andrew Cuomo

New York City to push back indoor restaurant reopenings due to COVID-19 fears

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed Wednesday that the city will not reopen indoor dining on July 6 as originally planned.

De Blasio bans contact tracing of protesters, then says protests didn't lead to COVID-19 infections

Mayor Bill de Blasio instructed contact tracers within the five boroughs to not ask COVID-19 positive persons whether they had participated in protests. Now the city that never sleeps is reporting that there's no uptick in coronavirus cases as a result of the protests.

New York City mayor tells contact tracers to NOT ask if COVID positive people attended George Floyd protests

That there continues to be fines and penalties for those who gather for reasons other than to protest on behalf of Black Lives Matter makes a mockery of our city and state officials.

Protester threatens to burn down Jewish 'Diamond District' in NYC unless demands are met

A protest leader partaking in the Black Lives Matter protests over the death of George Floyd threatened to burn down the Diamond District in New York City.

BREAKING: NY Governor Cuomo threatens to 'displace' Mayor de Blasio and bring in the National Guard

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that given the failure of Mayor Bill de Blasio to get control of New York City last night, he may take action to remove the mayor from his post.

WATCH: NYC nurse speaks out on Cuomo's coronavirus nursing home scandal

A nurse from Manhattan who has been working in a nursing home during the coronavirus pandemic, spoke to OAN's Jack Posobiec yesterday to give her account of conditions in those homes.

Governors are preoccupied with 'resisting' Trump as senior citizens suffer and die in their long-term care homes

A young man who beat up his elderly roommate in a Detroit nursing home was there due to Whitmer's executive order forcing facilities to accept coronavirus patients.

Cuomo and other governors blame Trump for their own deadly nursing home failures

Governors that have engaged in lockdowns and enforced quarantines and business closures for all of their residents have sorely neglected their nursing home populations.

NY governor extends stay-at-home order while 3,500 line up at food bank

Governor Cuomo used an executive order to extend Parts of New York State’s stay-at-home-order. The extension was made late on Thursday night.

BREAKING: Governor Cuomo declares face masks mandatory for all New Yorkers

Cuomo stated today that he will sign an executive order declaring that all New Yorkers will have to wear face masks in public.

NYC considers interning bodies in designated city parks

New York City councilmember Mark D. Levine claimed that the city had a contingency plan to start burying victims of the coronavirus in city parks.

New York's Gov. Cuomo calls for 30,000 ventilators

New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo has voiced his frustrations over a lack of aid from the federal government amid COVID-19 outbreak.

