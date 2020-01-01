New York City to push back indoor restaurant reopenings due to COVID-19 fears
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed Wednesday that the city will not reopen indoor dining on July 6 as originally planned.
Mayor Bill de Blasio instructed contact tracers within the five boroughs to not ask COVID-19 positive persons whether they had participated in protests. Now the city that never sleeps is reporting that there's no uptick in coronavirus cases as a result of the protests.
A protest leader partaking in the Black Lives Matter protests over the death of George Floyd threatened to burn down the Diamond District in New York City.
Governors that have engaged in lockdowns and enforced quarantines and business closures for all of their residents have sorely neglected their nursing home populations.