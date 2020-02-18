Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum
A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.
A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.
“Will our country be one of the rule of law? Or ill our country be one of the rule of the mob?” Andrew Scheer said in response to Prime Minister Trudeau.
The long-standing Conservative Member of Parliment, Scott Reid, has aggressively criticized Peter MacKay on twitter after the former Harper minister announced his intention to run for the leadership.
Dragons’ Den star Vincenzo Guzzo is running to be leader of the Conservative Party of Canada sources confirmed with The Post Millennial.
Real-world experience, effective communication skills and retail politics chops are all must-have qualities for any new Conservative leader.