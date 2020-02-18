Andrew Scheer

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz
Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism

Conservative Party leadership candidate Peter MacKay has regrets about how the public interpreted his comments about Andrew Scheer’s conservative values.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz
Trudeau REFUSES to meet Scheer to solve illegal blockades crisis

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer was not invited to a Liberal-led meeting of Opposition parties.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz
WATCH: Scheer RIPS Trudeau for pipeline inaction

“Will our country be one of the rule of law? Or ill our country be one of the rule of the mob?” Andrew Scheer said in response to Prime Minister Trudeau.

Quinn Patrick
The Conservative Party of Canada must broaden its base

The Conservative Party of Canada needs to be more inclusive towards new Canadians, many of whom are naturally a good fit for the party’s core values.

William Luke
Eight times CBC’s Rosemary Barton showed bias for the Liberals

Since Rosemary Barton has been moved to CBC’s chief political correspondent, let’s recount some of the times she was incredibly biased for the Liberals.

Graeme Gordon
Conservative MP slams MacKay for disloyalty towards Scheer

The long-standing Conservative Member of Parliment, Scott Reid, has aggressively criticized Peter MacKay on twitter after the former Harper minister announced his intention to run for the leadership.

Nico Johnson
Scheer puts full blame on Iran for shot down plane

Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer blamed “Iranian Regime alone” on Tuesday for the downing of a Ukrainian passenger flight 752.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz
O’Toole condemns Iran for killing 63 Canadians, Conservatives react

Several Conservative Party figures have reacted online to the news that Canadian Flight 752 was downed by an Iranian missile.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz
EXCLUSIVE: Dragons’ Den star Vincenzo Guzzo is running in CPC leadership race, say sources

Dragons’ Den star Vincenzo Guzzo is running to be leader of the Conservative Party of Canada sources confirmed with The Post Millennial.

Nico Johnson
Conservative Party convention postponed until November 2020, Scheer to stay on in interim

Andrew Scheer will stay on as leader until the delayed convetion is held on Nov. 14. It’s unclear what day the leadership vote will be held.

Graeme Gordon
Rona Ambrose considering Conservative leadership bid

Former Conservative politician Rona Ambrose is considering the possibility of running for the party’s leadership.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz
O’Toole? Ambrose? MacKay? Who will lead the Conservative Party of Canada

Real-world experience, effective communication skills and retail politics chops are all must-have qualities for any new Conservative leader.

Jason Unrau
Conservative Party director ousted after Scheer private school scandal

His exit comes after it was reported former prime minister Stephen Harper was in fact “very angry” about Scheer’s use of party funds for his children’s private schooling.

Ali Taghva
Conservatives must continue Scheer’s tough approach on China

Canada already has one political party that is selling us out to the communist state. We can’t afford another.

