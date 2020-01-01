Andy Ngo

United Nations comes out in support of Antifa

The United Nations (UN) tweeted in support of Antifa on Friday—a group that has incited and perpetuated violence and destruction amid the death of George Floyd.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Portland hospital sponsored supply tent at violent Antifa protests

Students at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) used their affiliation with the institution to support the efforts of Antifa rioters in Portland.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

WATCH: Andy Ngo explains the anarchy in Seattle's 'autonomous zone' on Fox News

The Post Millennial's editor-at-large Andy Ngo joined Martha MacCallum Fox for her show "The Story" on Thursday night to discuss the events unfolding in Seattle this week.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Portland police chief resigns as activists erect then abandon 'autonomous zone'

Mirroring their protest neighbors to the north in Seattle, Portland protesters and erected their own autonomous zone. It was abandoned by morning.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

WATCH: Undercover journalists reveal Antifa 'fight club' training sessions

A new video from James O'Keefe's Project Veritas exposes a Portland chapter of the Antifa training new members on fighting and agitation tactics.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Andy Ngo launches lawsuit against Antifa group, individuals involved in assaulting him

Andy Ngo, The Post Millennial's Editor-at-large, has launched a lawsuit against Rose City Antifa and individuals involved in assaulting him last year.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

UBC refuses to reinstate Andy Ngo’s lecture, legal action to commence

Legal proceedings against the University of British Columbia will commence after they refused to reinstate Andy Ngo’s lecture on antifa violence.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Campus free speech versus Antifa thugs: UBC must choose

The University of British Columbia has until January 10 to reverse its decision to cancel a speaking event featuring journalist Andy Ngo. For the sake of free speech it better.

John Carpay John Carpay

UBC cancels Andy Ngo talk on antifa violence due to violent threats from antifa

Journalist Andy Ngo’s talk has been cancelled at UBC due to safety concerns. Lawyers have issued a legal letter demanding the event be reinstated.

Diana Davison Diana Davison

UPDATE: Twitter employee violated policy with tweets harassing Andy Ngo

A Twitter account that has been engaged in targeted harassment of TPM Editor-at-large Andy Ngo belongs to none other than a Twitter employee.

Anna Slatz Anna Slatz

Andy Ngo responds: Twitter punishes you for telling the truth

I’m now back on Twitter, but only because I was forced to accept that on this platform, a journalist will be punished for telling the truth.

Andy Ngo Andy Ngo

Andy Ngo remains suspended from Twitter for truthful tweet

Andy Ngo has been banned from Twitter for saying a true thing. Twitter has deemed the speaking of facts to be “hateful conduct.”

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Twitter suspends journalist Andy Ngo

Prominent journalist Andy Ngo has been suspended from Twitter following a tweeted response to human rights campaigner, Clinton Foundation operator, and political heir Chelsea Clinton regarding trans murder rates.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Canadian ‘Anti-Hate’ organization members support Antifa, stand by conspiracy theory

The far-left extremist group Antifa is supported by members of the “Canadian Anti-Hate Network” (CAN).

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Conservative event in Portland targeted by antifa extremists

A conservative town hall event in Portland, Oregon featuring Andy Ngo was targeted by antifa extremists.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

