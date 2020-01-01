Anti-pipeline Protests

Criminal charges dropped against Wet'suwet'en anti-pipeline protesters in BC

Protestors who were arrested in B.C. in while blockading a section of the Coastal GasLink pipeline have had all criminal charges against them dropped.

First Nation chiefs BLAST Trudeau government for creating divisions in community

The Trudeau government has been accused of sowing new divisions within the Wet’suwet’en community.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

Poll: Trudeau approval rate at 48 percent as railway blockades come to an end

A recent poll shows that the Liberal Government’s approval ratings have spiked following talk of a possible agreement that could end Canada’s rail blockades

Reconciliation is not dead

Reconciliation, that process of healing from cultural trauma, will not be simple or easy, but it is essential. To declare that it’s dead is to take the easy way out.

Anti-pipeline protestors removed from BC legislature, five arrested

The flock of anti-pipeline protestors who had been gathering outside BC’s legislature have ended their protest after the police started making arrests.

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

A train derailment in BC led to a local school being evacuated. It happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

Canada is broken because Justin Trudeau broke it

Sixty-nine percent believe Canada is broken. Justin Trudeau has a 64 percent disapproval rating. There’s a reason for these numbers: Trudeau broke Canada.

Students block Toronto streets in solidarity with anti-pipeline movement

On Wednesday afternoon, Toronto students walked out of their classrooms and took to the streets to express solidarity with anti-pipeline protestors.

CN Rail is re-hiring majority of laid off workers

CN Rail is beginning to bring back the majority of workers that were laid off last month due to the shortage of work brought on by blockades.

Anti-pipeline protestors set up new blockade in Montreal

Anti-pipeline protesters have blocked the railway tracks in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles on Monday in support with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

HYPOCRISY: Alberta couple given tickets for walking on CN land while blockaders get free pass

An Alberta couple’s Facebook post highlighting law enforcement’s hypocrisy with enforcing the rule of law is gaining traction.

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Wet’suwet’en chiefs reach agreement with Trudeau government

The Trudeau government and the Wet’suwet’en chiefs have reached an agreement regarding the Costal GasLink pipeline.

