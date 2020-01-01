Criminal charges dropped against Wet'suwet'en anti-pipeline protesters in BC
Protestors who were arrested in B.C. in while blockading a section of the Coastal GasLink pipeline have had all criminal charges against them dropped.
A recent poll shows that the Liberal Government’s approval ratings have spiked following talk of a possible agreement that could end Canada’s rail blockades
BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.
Anti-pipeline protesters have blocked the railway tracks in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles on Monday in support with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.