New York City mayor issues warning to Jews over Twitter

De Blasio gave a direct message to "the Jewish community, and all communities."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Canada's anti-Semitism rates climb for fourth year in a row

Over 2,200 instances of anti-Semitism were recorded in Canada last year, or six per day.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Monsey: Meet the Orthodox Jews who are fighting for their Second Amendment rights

"Most of us in the orthodox community, we tend to lean more politically conservative. And the Second Amendment is part of that."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Rabbi succumbs to injuries after anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York

Rabbi Yosef Neuman, the 71-year-old father and grandfather who was critically injured in an anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, NY, has died

Quinn Patrick

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Barbara Kay

It’s hard to answer the question: ‘Is Bernie Sanders an anti-Semite?’

Bernie Sanders has turned his back on his Jewish heritage and his political ideology is one that attracts many anti-Semites.

Ari Hoffman

Jewish American communities need the right to defend themselves

Jewish communities need to protect themselves from a metastasizing, growing anti-Semitism in America that “progressive” politicians are failing to fight.

Ari Hoffman

NowThis edits anti-Semitic video to be slightly less anti-Semitic

NowThis published a video in which anti-Semitic tropes were aired without correction. They then lightly edited it, but the new version was still anti-Semitic.

Becca Wertman

Sanders campaign adds another anti-Semite to their staff

Bernie Sanders’ campaign rife with left-wing radical volunteers, and here’s yet another one on the team.

Ari Hoffman

We must once again confront the spectre of rising anti-Semitism in 2020

Honourable, good people with bravery and reason must push back against a rising surge of Anti-Semitism.

Spencer Fernando

Antisemitic graffiti reported at a Jewish summer camp on a B.C. island

Another sign of spreading antisemitism was found at a Jewish summer camp in B.C. this week, with swastikas and crude images found.

Jakob Glogauer

Multiple people stabbed in New York synagogue attack, suspect arrested

A synagogue in upstate New York was attacked by a man with a knife, leaving at least four wounded, according to witnesses on the scene.

Graeme Gordon

U.K. voters must reject anti-Semitism

By now, the worldwide community knows that the party has become home to hostile virulent anti-Semitism and a horrid anti-Israel bias.

Jakob Glogauer

Auschwitz Memorial Twitter account denies Polish role in Holocaust

The Twitter account of the official memorial at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland is vocally denying Polish complicity in the Holocaust.

Siddak Ahuja

The UN is a venue for NGO discrimination

NGOs at the UN are promoting racism and denying universal rights to Jews.

Becca Wertman

