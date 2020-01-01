Aoc

AOC mocks white people with the unfounded idea of 'White Fragility'

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) chalked up anger and frustration from white people as merely a side effect of what is known as "white fragility"

Collin Jones

BREAKING: AOC is fundraising for an Antifa-affiliated website on Instagram

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is openly fundraising for a radical Antifa-affiliated group called Unicorn Riot.

Ian Miles Cheong

AOC appears to encourage rioting and looting with Instagram post

The socialist congresswoman has posted one tweet calling for a de-escalation of violence.

Brad Polumbo

Biden and AOC are hopelessly out of touch with Americans

The left used to support working people, but now they are more interested in telling those working people what they should want and what’s best for them.

Libby Emmons

AOC celebrates loss of American jobs as oil prices plummet

AOC took to Twitter to celebrate the fact that oil has tanked, taking jobs and economies with it, because it serves her pet project of a “green new deal.”

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

The left’s obsession with Trump blinds them to their own principles

Progressive policies are being employed, but they are not being praised by leftists simply because the man who is implementing them is Donald Trump.

Chad Felix Greene

AOC attacks FOX News host by citing debunked chloroquine story

Perhaps AOC can be forgiven, after all she’s way more in touch with the ins and outs of identity politics than she is matters of medical urgency.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

AOC announces that she will not attend Trump’s State of the Union address

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has stated her intention of not attending President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight.

Libby Emmons

AOC is still blocking her critics on Twitter

It appears that rookie congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is still blocking multiple conservative Twitter users, even after she settled a…

Jakob Glogauer

