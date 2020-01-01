AOC mocks white people with the unfounded idea of 'White Fragility'
New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) chalked up anger and frustration from white people as merely a side effect of what is known as "white fragility"
The left used to support working people, but now they are more interested in telling those working people what they should want and what’s best for them.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has stated her intention of not attending President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight.