Arson

Rioters set home ablaze with family and child inside

A multi-family residence that was occupied and had a child inside was set on fire and rioters blocked firefighters from accessing the scene.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Suspect arrested in CN building fire incident in BC

The RCMP arrested a young man they suspect was responsible for setting a CN Rail building on fire in BC.

The Post Millennial The Post Millennial

Bernie Sanders supporter released on bail after trying to burn down Republican office

A supporter of Bernie Sanders has attempted to burn down a GOP office in Eureka, California, according to the local ABC affiliate.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Quebec man sentenced to two years on child pornography, animal cruelty, and arson charges

A Gatineau, Quebec, man has been convicted of heinous crimes including animal cruelty, the possession of child pornography and arson.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Most Read arson