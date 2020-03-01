Art

Lana Del Rey won't tell a lie, no matter how feminist that is

If singers like Del Rey sing only about empowerment, self-care, self-love, and excelling at relationships, where will all our morose, gut-wrenched, desperate teens find compassion?

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Artists will thrive amidst the pandemic

Depictions of disease and the art that comes from disease can oftentimes inspire for generations.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Banksy’s new painting is just “Dogs Playing Poker” for ageing hipsters

In fact, “Devolved Parliament” has more in common with “Dogs Playing Poker” by C.M. Coolidge than other profit-record breaking paintings sold

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

We should cancel art criticism instead of Renoir

Writing in The New Yorker about a Renoir exhibit, art critic Peter Schjeldahl wants to make sure readers know he was not turned on by the nudes.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

