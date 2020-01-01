Patrick Bradley, the man who assaulted a pro-Trump teen in New Hampshire, is an avowed supporter of the far-left Antifa movement.
Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot came into some hot water recently for allegedly punching a 13-year-old fan, however a police investigation says no.
the scene outside of the Surrey Law Courts was shocking as Yaniv was caught on camera violently assaulting Rebel Media reporter Keean Bexte.
There’s something deeply wrong with our culture when it becomes unsurprising to scroll past yet another person in a MAGA hat being accosted or assaulted.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!