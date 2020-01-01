Assault

EXCLUSIVE: Man who assaulted pro-Trump teen is an antifa supporter

Patrick Bradley, the man who assaulted a pro-Trump teen in New Hampshire, is an avowed supporter of the far-left Antifa movement.

Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty cleared of assault allegation

Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot came into some hot water recently for allegedly punching a 13-year-old fan, however a police investigation says no.

WATCH: Jessica Yaniv assaults journalist outside of court

the scene outside of the Surrey Law Courts was shocking as Yaniv was caught on camera violently assaulting Rebel Media reporter Keean Bexte.

We need to stop normalizing assault on Trump supporters

There’s something deeply wrong with our culture when it becomes unsurprising to scroll past yet another person in a MAGA hat being accosted or assaulted.

