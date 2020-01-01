A 95-year-old Auschwitz survivor feels that she lived through the camp so that she could witness the devastation and pass on the story of the murdered.
On the 75th anniversary of the Holocaust it’s more important than ever that everyone is taught about the crimes against humanity of this genocide.
The Twitter account of the official memorial at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland is vocally denying Polish complicity in the Holocaust.
