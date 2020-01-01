Auschwitz

95-year-old Toronto woman and Auschwitz survivor speaks out for those who lost their lives

A 95-year-old Auschwitz survivor feels that she lived through the camp so that she could witness the devastation and pass on the story of the murdered.

Never Again: The horrors of the Holocaust must never be forgotten

On the 75th anniversary of the Holocaust it’s more important than ever that everyone is taught about the crimes against humanity of this genocide.

Auschwitz Memorial Twitter account denies Polish role in Holocaust

The Twitter account of the official memorial at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland is vocally denying Polish complicity in the Holocaust.

