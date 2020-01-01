Kayaker drowns after posting 'last call for help' on Facebook
An Australian kayaker's body washed up on shore after he went live on Facebook, showing how he had been pulled off the coast of New South Wales during a fishing trip.
Australia will offer full support in Taiwan’s return to the WHO. This comes after the WHO suppressed information on Taiwan’s coronavirus prevention efforts.
A German zoo, struggling from the economic downturn caused by the China-borne coronavirus, has devised a last ditch plan to save what it can of its animals by feeding some of them to each other.
Only identity politics could turn a virus that disproportionately attacks and kills males into a women’s problem.