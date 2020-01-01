Baby Yoda

Baby Nut irks Baby Yoda lovers

If you were blown away by the international sensation that is Baby Yoda, there is more where that came from. Planters introduces Baby Nut to the world.

WATCH: Baby Yoda is so 2019—it’s Baby Jabba time

If 2019 was the year of Baby Yoda, then the Roaring Twenties will be the decade of Baby Jabba.

Twelve great Baby Yoda memes

It is no secret, Baby Yoda is single-handedly carrying Disney + with its unmatched memorable energy alongside what can only…

The CBC wants to cancel Baby Yoda

The CBC thinks “It’s time to cancel Baby Yoda.” No. We’re not kidding. This is an actual article by an actual person. It will make your eyes bleed.

