Bank of Canada urges Canadians to continue to accept cash payments, wash bills beforehand
"Refusing cash purchases outright will put an undue burden on those who depend on cash and have limited payment options," the statement reads.
Central banks around the world have been discussing the possibility of digital currencies as the use of cash continues to decline.
As the American economy continues to outperform our own, Bank of Canada has little good news on Canada’s performance improving.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz avoided media Wednesday after holding the overnight interest rate firm at 1.75 percent, where the prime lending rate for the big banks has been since October of last year.