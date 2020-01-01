Bank Of Canada

Bank of Canada urges Canadians to continue to accept cash payments, wash bills beforehand

"Refusing cash purchases outright will put an undue burden on those who depend on cash and have limited payment options," the statement reads.

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half a percent to counter impact of coronavirus

The Bank of Canada announced a cut in its trend-setting interest rate by a half-percentage point. The rate dropped from 1.75 percent to 1.25 percent.

Middle-class Canadians will save $1.73 a week with new Liberal tax cut

Middle-class Canadians will save $1.73 a week under the Liberal Government’s new middle-class tax cut, totalling out to $90 dollars a year.

Bank of Canada joins global group to discuss digital currency use

Central banks around the world have been discussing the possibility of digital currencies as the use of cash continues to decline.

Half of Canadians continue to face insolvency, ‘debt hopelessness’

According to the latest MNP Consumer Debt Index published today, 50 percent of survey respondents answered that they were within $200 of being unable to pay their bills.

Terry Fox, Gord Downie trend as Canada seeks candidates for new $5 bill

The central bank is designing a new $5 note, according to the Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz. Sir Wilfrid Laurier is currently on the five.

Insolvencies in Canada now as high as during the financial crisis: Report

Canadian insolvency numbers are reaching levels that we have not seen since the financial crisis.

Bank of Canada holds key lending rate firm amidst domestic, global uncertainty

As the American economy continues to outperform our own, Bank of Canada has little good news on Canada’s performance improving.

Bank of Canada holds key lending rate, says second-quarter economic growth likely temporary

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz avoided media Wednesday after holding the overnight interest rate firm at 1.75 percent, where the prime lending rate for the big banks has been since October of last year.

