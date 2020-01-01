Beer

WATCH: Beer pong playing bros cheer on rioters who quickly break their windows

Two guys playing beer pong in their apartment filmed themselves giving the thumbs up to a group of rioters walking past. Then those rioters broke their windows.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

103-year-old woman survives coronavirus and celebrates with a beer

Jennie Stejna, a 103-year-old woman from Easton, Massachusetts recently survived her bout with COVID-19 and decided to celebrate with a beer.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Elderly woman runs out of beer—Coors delivers 150 cans

A 93-year-old woman named Olive Veronesi has gotten a special package in the mail, and one that is sure to provide some good 'quarantimes.'

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Beer Store will only accept cash after cyber attack

Over 400 Beer Stores across Ontario will be forced to go cash-only following an unknown cyber attack which has rendered store's card readers useless.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Here are 11 Canadian businesses stepping up during the coronavirus outbreak

There have been shortages of almost every material necessary to continue the fight against COVID-19. And instead of deferring all responsibility to the national government, Canada’s private sector has taken matters into its own hands.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Ford government allows booze in Toronto airports 24/7

The Ford government has passed a bill making it possible for vendors in the airports to serve drinks at any time of the day.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Most Read beer