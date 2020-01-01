Quebec moms fight back against Canadian school-enforced Islamic expression
Freedom of religious expression via religious symbolism should never trump the freedom to not wear religious symbols.
Bill C-21, a controversial secularism law now being applied in Quebec which prevents many government employees from wearing religious symbols has been causing increased controversy and calls for the federal government to intervene.
Quebec’s so-called “secularism” law may shatter more than just the civil rights of faithfully practicing Canadians. It appears to have also utterly destroyed the shallow image of progressive politics put forward by almost every single federal leader going into the 2019 election.