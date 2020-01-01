Trudeau government's gun ban continues to expand, putting gun owners at risk
Over the past month, hundreds of guns have quietly been outlawed by the RCMP on top of the 1,500 firearms previously banned by the Liberal government.
Federal prison managers have hit back at Bill Blair after he said that hundreds of prisoners had been released over coronavirus.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair noted that illegal border crossings, which have previously peeked at over 5,700 per month, have now dropped to zero.
Bill Blair’s office did not respond to request for comment on the biggest petition in Canadian history that’s against the Liberal gun ban.