Trudeau's federal debt reaches a stunning $1 trillion

Since the pandemic began, the Trudeau government has sunk billions into efforts to place Canada's economy in a hibernation throughout the lockdown.

CERB scammers could face massive fines up to $24,000 and jail time

Penalties could range from six months of jail time to fines of $5,000 and additional charges of "up to three times amount claimed by fraud," for a potential maximum of $24,000.

'TOO LATE': Very few businesses applied for Trudeau government's emergency wage subsidy

The Trudeau government is looking to expand their pandemic wage subsidy after very few businesses applied for the program.

Trudeau will not raise taxes despite record-breaking deficit

In another display of Trudeaunomics, Finance Minister Bill Morneau has promised that he will not increase taxes.

POILIEVRE: The imaginary unicorn 'balance sheet'

The economy is like a horse carrying big bags of debt on his back up a hill.

Trudeau government finally admits CERB fraud claims are a 'problem'

Trudeau's Finance Minister Bill Morneau has admitted that fraud is a problem with the government's CERB program.

Why won't the Trudeau Liberals answer Poilievre's questions?

These politicians are either unwilling or unable to provide the public with crucial information.

Trudeau won't refund small businesses because 'it's not their money'

Bill Morneau has said that the government will not rebate GST payments to smaller Canadian businesses as it is "not their money."

WARTIME SPENDING: $350 BILLION granted to Trudeau government to fight coronavirus

Pandemic relief programs will cost the country #350 billion dollars, a hefty sum larger than the entire 2019 federal budget, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

O'Toole, Pierre, Scheer condemn Trudeau's quest for unrestricted power to December 2021

Major Conservative Party voices have come forward to condemn the Trudeau government's plan to grant emergency powers to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

BREAKING: Trudeau government to impose emergency powers to tax and spend without parliamentary approval

The Trudeau government will be introducing extensive emergency powers to Finance Minister Bill Morneau to tax and spend without any parliamentary approval. The legislation will be introduced Tuesday.

WARTIME SPENDING: Parliament grants cabinet power to spend at will during coronavirus pandemic

Canadian parliament has granted cabinet wartime spending power for the next ninety days, as coronavirus fears begin to mount across the country.

Trudeau celebrates New Year in luxury as middle class struggles

As Trudeau jetted off to Costa Rica for Chistmas, middle class Canadians pay the Liberals’ carbon tax for the privilege of heating their homes.

Trudeau government fiscal update questioned by budget watchdog

The current plan increases the GDP-to-debt ratio while also leaving out details regarding budget cuts.

Not nearly there yet: Morneau on Indigenous ownership of TMX

Western Indigenous Pipeline Group CEO Joe Dion says Ottawa must deal with them first as they’re on the TMX right-of-way, but Morneau was non-commital.

