Trudeau's federal debt reaches a stunning $1 trillion
Since the pandemic began, the Trudeau government has sunk billions into efforts to place Canada's economy in a hibernation throughout the lockdown.
In another display of Trudeaunomics, Finance Minister Bill Morneau has promised that he will not increase taxes.
Bill Morneau has said that the government will not rebate GST payments to smaller Canadian businesses as it is "not their money."
The Trudeau government will be introducing extensive emergency powers to Finance Minister Bill Morneau to tax and spend without any parliamentary approval. The legislation will be introduced Tuesday.
Canadian parliament has granted cabinet wartime spending power for the next ninety days, as coronavirus fears begin to mount across the country.