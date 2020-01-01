Blackface

Man who wore blackface at Toronto anti-racism protest charged with 'causing a disturbance'

A man who donned blackface during an anti-racism rally in Toronto has been charged with causing a disturbance and is expected to appear in court on July 16.

BREAKING: Police arrest 'Blackface Trudeau' at Black Lives Matter Toronto protest

As protests broke out on midday Saturday in Toronto, one man painted himself in full blackface and tried to join the Black Lives Matter march.

WATCH: Trudeau asked about his blackface habit after denouncing anti-black racism

Trudeau was asked whether he believed his history with blackface took away from his moral leadership in addressing anti-black racism.

WATCH: Trudeau wears black face mask on his way to Parliament

This isn't the first time Trudeau has put something black on his face, though we don't really want to go in to that right now.

Former ‘anti-racism’ government employee was reprimanded for talking about Trudeau’s blackface

A anti-racism federal employee quit after she faced punishment for speaking out publicly about Trudeau’s blackface incidents.

Liberals allowed Trudeau’s extensive history of blackface define Canada

The Prime Minister wore blackface more times than he could keep count and Liberals clearly don’t care.

American teacher follows in Trudeau’s footsteps, does blackface

A teacher who wore a blackface costume to Halloween has been suspended from the school he teaches at in California.

Trudeau won’t dress up for Halloween this year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a man who is not known to shy away from a good costume party, will not wear a costume for this year’s trick-or-treat photo op.

BAD IDEA: Blackface Trudeau Halloween costume shows up on social media

Don’t dress up as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in blackface for Halloween in 2019.

Electing a “blackface” prime minister has made Canada the joke of the world

The Post Millennial presents a round-up of the blackface scandal, including some of the best comments and jokes that followed in its wake.

Liberal MP apologizes for her “insensitive” comments about black community and blackface

During an interview with GBKM FM, Sgro was asked Sgro about the representation of communities with large numbers of visible minorities, specifically asking about “the sentiment” that Sgro had been hearing while campaigning amidst the fallout of Trudeau’s blackface scandal.

Black Alberta Cabinet Minister reacts to blackface comment, says Liberals are “fakes, phonies and frauds”

Kaycee Madu, the MLA for Edmonton-South West and Minister of Municipal Affairs, has given his two cents regarding this morning’s comments made by Judy Sgro regarding the black community’s reaction to blackface.

WATCH: Liberal MP says black community has “much more love” for Trudeau “wanting to have” blackface

Liberal MP for Humber River-Black Creek Judy Sgro appeared on Toronto radio show Great Benin Kingdom media, more commonly known as GBKM FM yesterday.

WATCH: Young girls ask Justin Trudeau about blackface on children’s show

One young girl stands up and asks Trudeau a question that many Canadians have been wondering: “Why did you paint your face brown?”

Poll finds that 52 percent of B.C. voters think Trudeau’s blackface scandal a “serious” issue

Only three percent of Liberals thought it was a “very serious” issue. In other words, the amount the scandal will affect Liberal supporters’ voting is negligible.

