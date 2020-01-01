Blaire White

Twitch users demand firing of trans moderator who identifies as a deer

The backlash began when Steph made it clear her intention to abuse her power, essentially claiming that “a lot of gamers are white supremacists.”

Blaire White Blaire White

EXPOSED: Malicious SJWs defame Blaire White with fake DMs

Transgender YouTube star Blaire White has recently come under fire from social justice warriors, falsely accusing her of being a "white supremacist" and apparently sending direct messages to Twitter users containing the 'hard-r.'

Collin Jones Collin Jones

EXCLUSIVE: Blaire White responds after Twitter mob cancels TikTok girl for following her

A TikTok star has come under vicious attack from social justice warriors on the internet for apparently following the wrong people—like trans YouTuber and TPM columnist Blaire White.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

The lockdown is causing a mental health crisis, suicide risks

As lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic continue indefinitely in nearly all states, many experts are bracing for another kind of health crisis⁠—a mental health crisis.

Blaire White Blaire White

This trans influencer is outing and hunting down gay men in Morocco

Transgender beauty influencer Sofia Talouni used her verified Instagram account with 6000,000+ followers to out gay men in the country, with the intent of having them hunted down and arrested.

Blaire White Blaire White

The transTRENDER craze is the enemy of transgender people

Transtrenders believe that gender dysphoria is not a pre-requisite for being transgender. They are in it for fashion and status.

Blaire White Blaire White

UK moves to ban children transitioning

Surgery, puberty blockers, and hormone replacement therapy will soon be banned for trans-identified youth under the age of 18 in the UK.

Blaire White Blaire White

Woman who claimed she sold her baby into sex trafficking finds social media fame, paid endorsements

Lovely Peaches (whose real name is Brittany Johnson) rose to internet infamy after she posted videos claiming to have sold her 8 month old baby, Cora, into sex trafficking.

Blaire White Blaire White

The economic shutdown is also a HEALTH crisis

The indefinite shutdown of the economy is a health crisis that is arguably more dangerous than COVID-19.

Blaire White Blaire White

Why does the media blindly believe China’s coronavirus stats?

If you ever needed an obvious sign of the incompetence of the mainstream media in the US, look no further than their embarrassing willingness to believe the statistics coming out of China regarding COVID-19.

Blaire White Blaire White

Pedophiles online are rebranding as 'Minor-Attracted People'

One of the most insidious and disturbing growing communities on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and numerous message boards is the MAP community.

Blaire White Blaire White

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Blaire White Blaire White

Why does the left continue to mob LGBT conservatives?

Conservative members of the LGBT community face immense backlash from the left as well as skepticism from some on the right.

Blaire White Blaire White

Yes, when dating, you must disclose you’re trans

As far as sex goes, you absolutely must disclose that you are transgender before being intimate with someone. Get it out of the way

Blaire White Blaire White

Top 10 woke arguments of the decade

Join Blaire White as she counts down the weakest, most nonsensical, ineffective “woke” arguments that have filled our timelines over the last decade.

Blaire White Blaire White

Most Read blaire-white