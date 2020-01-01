Bloc leader demands Singh apologize for racism accusations
Yves-Francois Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Quebecois has asked NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to apologize for accusing MP Alain Therrien of being racist.
Yves-Francois Blanchet has attacked Justin Trudeau today, saying that the Liberal government has a lack of respect for Canada's democracy.
Therrien would then say that Franco and Acadian communities have called the gesture disrespectful. "Are you going to apologize to French-speaking Canadians?" Therrien concluded.
A new motion will be introduced by the Bloc Quebecois asking the government to call off the Frontier Teck mine that has been proposed in northern Alberta.