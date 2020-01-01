Bloc Quebecois

Bloc leader demands Singh apologize for racism accusations

Yves-Francois Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Quebecois has asked NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to apologize for accusing MP Alain Therrien of being racist.

Quinn Patrick

Singh stands by comments calling Bloc Quebecois MP racist

The NDP leader is standing by the comments that resulted in his removal from the House of Commons on Wednesday after he called a Bloc Quebecois MP racist.

Sam Edwards

BREAKING: NDP leader booted out of Parliament for calling Quebec MP a racist

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has been kicked out of the House of Commons today after refusing to apologize for calling a Bloc Quebecois MP a racist.

Nico Johnson

Bloc Quebecois leader says Trudeau is governing like a monarch

Yves-Francois Blanchet has attacked Justin Trudeau today, saying that the Liberal government has a lack of respect for Canada's democracy.

Nico Johnson

BREAKING: Trudeau says Opposition parties calling him a dictator is 'irresponsible'

Trudeau said that it was "somewhat irresponsible" for the Bloc and Conservatives to say we live in a dictatorship.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Ex-Parti Quebecois leader accused of sexual assault with a weapon

The former leader of the Parti Quebecois has been accused of sexual assault with a weapon in allegations that date back to 2014.

Nico Johnson

Green Party, Bloc Quebecois ask Trudeau to kill oil industry

The oil and gas sector has been devastated by the drop in oil prices alongside plummeting demand due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Nico Johnson

WATCH: Quebec MP complains that life-saving medical equipment doesn't have French labelling, calls it a 'Trojan Horse'

Therrien would then say that Franco and Acadian communities have called the gesture disrespectful. "Are you going to apologize to French-speaking Canadians?" Therrien concluded.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Quebec premier: grandparents shouldn't hug grandkids this summer

Legault has asked Quebeckers to "deprogram" in an attempt to adapt to a continuation of social distancing practices as the province gradually reopens.

Barrett Wilson

TWITTER BLOCK QUEBECOIS: Blanchet blocks Conservative MPs on Twitter for no reason

Conservative MPs Alain Rayes and Luc Berthold are two of at least seven who have been blocked from seeing or engaging with Blanchet's posts.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Canada is already using chloroquine on coronavirus patients

A COVID-19 treatment has already been rolled out at the Montreal Jewish Hospital, giving hope to many that there might be light at the end of the quarantine.

Anna Slatz

BLOC HEAD: Blanchet to propose motion to bring down Alberta Teck mine

A new motion will be introduced by the Bloc Quebecois asking the government to call off the Frontier Teck mine that has been proposed in northern Alberta.

Sam Edwards

BLOC HEAD: Blanchet blames TMX ruling on biased judges

The leader of the Bloc Quebecois Yves-Francois Blanchet has claimed Canada’s federal judges are biased towards the Liberal government after TMX ruling.

Nico Johnson

Bloc plays autonomy card while NDP defends marginalized in Throne speech responses

While the separatist Bloc Quebecois stood in defence of Quebec’s autonomy, the New Democrats assumed their traditional role as defenders of the poor and marginalized.

Jason Unrau

Ghosts of past, present create haunting future for Trudeau minority

Trudeau faces past domestic and foreign challenges and scandals that Conservatives plan to resurrect.

Jason Unrau

