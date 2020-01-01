Bombardier chairman defends former CEO's $17.5 million severance package
The Bombardier Inc. chairman is defending former CEO Alain Bellemare’s hefty compensation plan worth millions of dollars.
Bombardier has lost US$1.6 billion according to a report of 2019. The aerospace company announced that it will be leaving the commercial aviation business.
Bombardier’s relationship with the free market paid negative dividends to Canadian taxpayers and workers again last week, as the company announced a first round of 550 layoffs at its Thunder Bay, Ontario train assembly plant for later this fall.