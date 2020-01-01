Americans heading to Alaska and diverting in Banff told 'Now is not the time to visit'
Canadian border agents have been told to make sure they only allow essential travel following reports of Americans detouring to Banff en route to Alaska.
All non-essential travel will remain forbidden from crossing over the Canada-US border until the end of July.
The pandemic has led to many people living in unique circumstances, one of which is the struggle those face who live or work close to the Canada-US border.
The border closures between Canada and the US that have been in place since late March have begun to creep back open to serve asylum seekers.