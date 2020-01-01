Border

Americans heading to Alaska and diverting in Banff told 'Now is not the time to visit'

Canadian border agents have been told to make sure they only allow essential travel following reports of Americans detouring to Banff en route to Alaska.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Trudeau gov't forced to release border data, attacked for lack of transparency

The House of Commons' health committee has demanded that the government publicly release data regarding travel restrictions on the Canada-US border.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Americans are vacationing in Canada despite coronavirus border closure

Despite the ongoing border closure between the U.S. and Canada, American travellers are being allowed to slip across the border by Canadian border officers.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Canada-US border closure extended another month

All non-essential travel will remain forbidden from crossing over the Canada-US border until the end of July.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Toronto woman who attempted to smuggle 25 guns from US in her gas tank freed over coronavirus concerns

A woman from Toronto, accused of smuggling 25 firearms from the U.S. in the gas tank of her SUV was released on bail after concerns of coronavirus risks.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Trudeau's top doctor finally admits government waited too long to close borders

The Trudeau government did not ban foreign travel until March 18, a full week after the WHO declared a global pandemic.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Canada and US agree to keep border closed for another month

Canada and the United States have agreed that the border will remain closed for another month to non-essential travel.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Ontario families and couples separated by US-Canada border closure

The pandemic has led to many people living in unique circumstances, one of which is the struggle those face who live or work close to the Canada-US border.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Canada-US border likely to remain closed through June 21 due to coronavirus

The Canada-US border will likely remain closed to all non-essential travel until June 21 in order to keep citizens safe from Covid-19 in both countries.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

BC health officials believe it is still too early to reopen border with US

Top health officials in British Columbia believe it’s still too early to reopen the United States Border as the province plans the reopening of its economy.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Doug Ford 'adamant' he wants to keep Ontario-US border closed amid pandemic

Speaking to reporters at Queen's Park in Toronto, Premier Doug Ford said he's adamant that the Ontario-US border remain closed the during the lockdown.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

More asylum seekers crossing into Canada under new agreement

The border closures between Canada and the US that have been in place since late March have begun to creep back open to serve asylum seekers.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

POILIEVRE: The state reigns supreme as never before in Canada

As we slowly move from a health crisis to an economic crisis, expect more appeals for expanded government power.

Pierre Poilievre Pierre Poilievre

Illegal immigration in Canada is near zero

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair noted that illegal border crossings, which have previously peeked at over 5,700 per month, have now dropped to zero.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Doug Ford speaks out against Trump's suggestions to loosen the border

Premier Doug Ford is strongly disagreeing with President Trump’s indications that restrictions at the border between Canada and the U.S. could soon be loosened.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Most Read border