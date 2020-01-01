Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson says US is a 'bastion of peace and freedom'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently called the United States a "bastion of peace and freedom" amid protests across the country in the wake of George Floyd's murder.

Gerald Butts attacks Boris Johnson staffer for breaking lockdown rules that Trudeau broke twice

Trudeau's former top advisor Gerald Butts has castigated Boris Johnson's senior advisor for breaking lockdown rules to visit his family home.

Nico Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson orders an end to reliance on Chinese imports

Boris Johnson has ordered civil servants to put an end to the UK's dependence on essential medical supplies and other necessary imports from China.

Sam Edwards

Knighthood for Captain Tom Moore, who raised £33 million for the NHS doing laps around his garden

The 100-year-old World War II veteran, who raised money for the National Health Service by doing laps around his garden, is soon to be knighted by the Queen.

Libby Emmons

BREAKING: UK gov't scientist resigns after breaking lockdown to romp with married lover

A scientist nicknamed "Professor Lockdown" has resigned from his position after breaking social distancing rules to meet his married lover.

Nico Johnson

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce baby boy's birth

Mother and baby are both well after a Wednesday morning delivery at a London hospital. A spokesperson said the couple were "thrilled" with the birth of their "healthy baby boy."

Libby Emmons

Ricky Gervais tells celebs to stop complaining, praises nurses during pandemic

Comedian Ricky Gervais is tired of celebrities "complaining" about being forced into self-isolation for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Quinn Patrick

BREAKING: Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

UK prime minister Boris Johnson was dismissed from St. Thomas hospital following a bout with coronavirus.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Boris Johnson moved out of intensive care

It was reported that Johnson had taken oxygen while in the ICU, though he did not require a ventilator and he was always conscious.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'in good spirits' and is stable in hospital

UK PM Boris Johnson was treated for coronavirus in intensive care last night and is “in good spirits” today after he remained stable throughout the night.

Sam Edwards

PM Johnson given oxygen support, spends night in intensive care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsened, Sky News reports.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Boris Johnson moved to Intensive Care Unit due to coronavirus

"On the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

UK PM Boris Johnson hospitalized after persistent coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms. The British Prime Minister announced he tested positive 10 days ago.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

In a video tweet released by the British Prime Minister this morning, Boris Johnson has revealed that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Libby Emmons

Boris Johnson allows Huawei role in 5G networks despite Trump’s warnings

Boris Johnson has agreed to allow China’s massive telecom company, Huawei, to take part in building Britain’s 5G network.

Sam Edwards

