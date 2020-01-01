Britain

Protesters demand the take-down of Gandhi statue—charge him with racism

Leftist activists in Britain are demanding the removal of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester.

Collin Jones

Railway worker dies of coronavirus after being spat on

Belly Mujinga was alongside a coworker when someone coughed and spat at them telling them he had coronavirus.

Sam Edwards

101-year-old British man beats coronavirus

In an unprecedented feat of health, Keith Watson, a 101-year-old British man has been released from hospital after making a full recovery from COVID-19.

Quinn Patrick

Home test kits for coronavirus to be made available in UK

Home coronavirus test kits will available in Britain, according to a director at Public Health England. Test results will be ready within 15 minutes of testing.

Sam Edwards

Daycare forces vegan menu on children

A British daycare has faced criticism after it introduced a vegan-only menu for the enrolled children.

Nico Johnson

U.K. MPs reject Boris Johnson’s call for December election

“This House can no longer keep this country hostage,” Johnson told MPs, adding that Parliament had become “dysfunctional”.

Dylan Gibbons

Eco-radicals disrupt and occupy major U.K. airport

Among those arrested included an Ex Met Detective who had glued himself to the pavement to prevent his removal, while he repeated various alarmist slogans.

Dylan Gibbons

WATCH: Eco-radicals superglue themselves to government building

When threatened with arrests, one activist said, “They came round and told us that we should be moving on. I don’t think we are going to move on. It’s not a risk if you know you’re going to be arrested. It’s something I’ll do if I need to.”

Dylan Gibbons

New poll reveals that half of us have sent naked selfies

According to a poll conducted by the U.K.Sun, which polled 2,000 British people, half of those under the age of 45 have sent naked selfies via mobile, and at least a quarter admitted to having filmed themselves having sex.

Dylan Gibbons

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson asks Queen to suspend parliament to push forward with no-deal Brexit

Critics of Johnson and Remainers alike, many who are known for trying to thwart previous Brexit plans, were outraged over Johnson’s royal request and characterized it as unconstitutional.

Dylan Gibbons

British tanker has been seized by Iran

The seizure was confirmed by Stena Bulk, the tanker’s owner. It was later confirmed by Northern Marine Management.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

U.K. university student invents anti-manspreading chair, wins national award

Laurel says she was inspired by real life events. “It came from my own experiences of men infringing on my space in public.”

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Internet goes wild over Woody Harrelson’s hilarious, drunken Wimbledon shenanigans

People have been going crazy over Woody Harrelson’s Wimbledon performance.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Comedian dies onstage as audience laughs for five minutes

“We thought it was part of the act. We came out feeling really sick, we just sat there for five minutes watching him, laughing at him.”

Yanky Pollak

Canada warns its citzens ​amidst Brexit uncertainty

As tensions escalate due to uncertainty surrounding Brexit, the Canadian government has issued a statement for its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution when travelling to the United Kingdom.

Yanky Pollak

