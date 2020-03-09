British Columbia

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”
An extreme weather advisory has been issued for the city of Vancouver with temperatures likely to reach below freezing over the weekend.
BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.
The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault
A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.