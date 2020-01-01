Business

Bombardier chairman defends former CEO's $17.5 million severance package

The Bombardier Inc. chairman is defending former CEO Alain Bellemare’s hefty compensation plan worth millions of dollars.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Air Canada to resume certain international flights next month

There will be 97 international and domestic locations offered by the company—down 220 from last year.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Starbucks Canada to reopen most locations across the country by the end of May

Starbucks Canada has announced that by the end of May it is looking to reopen as many locations as it can.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Foodora delivery service to exit Canadian market in May

The company noted in a press release, that it has “filed a notice of intention” to shut down because of heightened competition resulting in lack of profits.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Trudeau won't refund small businesses because 'it's not their money'

Bill Morneau has said that the government will not rebate GST payments to smaller Canadian businesses as it is "not their money."

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

American pet store chain harms Canadian suppliers with new payment terms

Pet Valu, who has more than 700 stores across Canada and the U.S., has chosen to delay payment terms to their suppliers, switching to 120 day terms.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Loblaws to hire temporary workers as stores remain open

Loblaws is planning to hire temporary workers to help with its grocery stores and pharmacies as the spread of the novel coronavirus continues

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Bombardier exits commercial plane business in lieu of debts

Bombardier has lost US$1.6 billion according to a report of 2019. The aerospace company announced that it will be leaving the commercial aviation business.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Report reveals nepotism in Trudeau government hiring practices

The Department of Public Works released an internal report that claims there is cronyism in the hiring process. Many employees feel distrust.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Desjardins buys out Le Capitale portfolio

Desjardins Group has announced that they are buying the portfolio of Le Capitale, moving 6376 mortgages transferred over to the company.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Accenture has opened a new intelligent operations centre in St. Catharines, Canada

A new Accenture intelligent operations centre has opened in downtown St. Catharines today. Its the third operations centre in Canada for the company.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

