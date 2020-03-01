While COVID-19 ravages our communities and economies, the most pressing question is “how trans and nonbinary people are coping.” Never fear, BuzzFeed has you covered.
When Buzzfeed’s Joe Bernstein isn’t busy slandering PewDiePie or doxxing a 14-year-old girl for having edgy YouTube content, he writes the occasional profile. Recently, he set his sights on Andy Ngo.
In the end, we suspect that BuzzFeed’s attempt to ruin this young person’s career and life will backfire. BuzzFeed has a right to their opinion, but they don’t have the right to demand she be silenced.
BuzzFeed journalists have no problem over-generalizing an entire group of people.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!