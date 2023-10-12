Calgary

Suspect in Calgary restaurant shooting identified, nationwide warrants issued

Abdullahi Abdullahi, 19, is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for aggravated assault and five additional weapons offences for allegedly shooting up a restaurant.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Calgary rocked by hail and flooding, councillors warn of 'catastrophic damage'

A severe thunderstorm swept southern Alberta on Saturday, damaging buildings in Calgary through both flooding and hail.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Canada's mayors should take a lesson in budgeting from their citizens

If mayors aren’t willing to demonstrate true sacrifices then it’s hard to imagine why other levels of government should consider their requests in the first place.

Colin Craig Colin Craig

WATCH: Two Canadian professors call for heavy social distancing fines, increased authoritarianism

If social scientists like these had their way, we would be locked in our homes until a vaccine was developed and the country forcefully inoculated with it.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Calgary criminalizes conversion therapy for trans-affirming youth

A Calgary city council committee criminalized conversation therapy, including therapy to encourage kids to accept their biological sex.

Erin Perse Erin Perse

Alberta groups band together to provide food for those in need

The layoffs and quarantine have left many Albertans in need of help, prompting groups in Edmonton and Calgary to provide free groceries.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Calgary bans public events to August 31

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi announced on Friday that all public events in the city will be banned until August 31 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

New film shows how Calgary went from prosperous to poor under Trudeau government

A new Canadian documentary from True North called Calgary in Crisis focuses on the economic crisis faced by the city of Calgary as a result of the collapsing oil and gas industry.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Calgary man charged after threatening Indigenous people with coronavirus infection

The post was reported to police by local Indigenous elders, who brought it to Tsuut'ina Nation and Blood Tribe police.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Calgary bars and restaurants that will be closed for St. Patrick's Day

Owners of restaurants and bars in Calgary had to make the decision as to whether they would stay open to the public on St. Patrick’s Day during the pandemic.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta

A Calgary man is wanted by RCMP in Airdrie, Alberta after he robbed a donation box from a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills, Alberta.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Trudeau blasted for empty office buildings in downtown Calgary and mine cancellation

Conservative leadership candidates attacked Trudeau, including Erin O’Toole saying that an empty building in Calgary should be renamed the “Trudeau Tower.”

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Calgary boy writes letter to immigration minister to stop family’s deportation

A family in Calgary is attempting to avoid deportation from Canada. The family is from Sri Lanka and two of their children were born in Canada.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Canadian tech founder starts “venture builder” for Prairies

Western Canada has a new group dedicated to helping founders with disruptive ideas go big without leaving the area.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Husky Energy cuts 370 jobs, reduces spending by $500 million

Huskey Energy CEO Rob Peabody revealed on a conference call Monday that his firm will be cutting 370 jobs this year as it looks to reduce spending.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Most Read calgary