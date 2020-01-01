Canada

Canada should abolish the civil jury service

Civil juries are ill-equipped to weather social distancing, and should no longer be maintained as part of the Canadian court system.

Ryan O'Connor Ryan O'Connor

BREAKING: Trudeau FAILS to win seat on UN Security Council

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has lost his bid for Canada to secure a temporary seat on the UN Security Council.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Post-COVID, Canadians must put politics aside and look at results

Hindsight may be 20-20 but it is important that we learn lessons from this public policy disaster. We cannot be lemmings, marching into the sea behind our "experts".

Georganne Burke Georganne Burke

On D-Day anniversary, George Floyd protestors deface statues of Churchill and Lincoln

On this 76th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy in World War II, protestors in London defaced a statue of William Churchill and another of Abraham Lincoln.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

The politicians were wrong—predictions on coronavirus deaths were wild exaggerations

The facts are in. The COVID-19 death predictions of governments are proving to be wild exaggerations that have inflicted unnecessary fear, anxiety and stress on millions of people.

John Carpay John Carpay

Trudeau puts globalization ahead of Canadians, making our nation vulnerable

"Justin Trudeau appears to be doubling down on the same unsustainable agenda of endless globalization."

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

Tragic Snowbirds crash shows Canadian Armed Forces deserve better funding, equipment

Amid our national grief, there is a growing recognition that our heroic armed forces members deserve much better equipment, both for their safety and for the effective defence of our nation.

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

Our safety should not cost us our freedom

In this moment, our freedoms are being infringed upon in a myriad of ways.

Angelo Isidorou Angelo Isidorou

BREAKING: Ford calls on Ontarians to volunteer, demands self-sufficiency

Doug Ford has announced today in a press conference that the government has set up an online portal to connect volunteers to healthcare professionals.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

American pet store chain harms Canadian suppliers with new payment terms

Pet Valu, who has more than 700 stores across Canada and the U.S., has chosen to delay payment terms to their suppliers, switching to 120 day terms.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Over 800,000 restaurant staff have been laid off due to coronavirus

Over the space of a few weeks, 800 thousand restaurant staff have been laid off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Domestic violence increases with accelerating coronavirus curve

Canada should take note from domestic violence increases in countries that are ahead of the coronavirus curve, and act now to ensure women and children are protected.

Erin Perse Erin Perse

It’s time for Canada to distance itself from the repressive regime in Beijing

But Canada can emerge from this pandemic safer and stronger if Canadians are clear-eyed in recognizing the CCP’s responsibility for it, and commit to distancing our economy from China’s after this is all over.

Kelden Formosa Kelden Formosa

CORONAVIRUS: Israel closes borders, Canada avoids 'knee-jerk reactions'

One instance where this contrast can be seen is when looking at the difference in approach between Canada and Israel.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Starbucks REFUSING to serve customers with reusable mugs due to coronavirus

Starbucks is temporally refusing to serve customers who bring in their own reusable mugs over fears that they may be spreading coronavirus

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Most Read canada