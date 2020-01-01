On Thursday, the Center University of Health and Social Services (CIUSS) of the East-of-Montreal sent an order to its employees, entitled “Update on isolation and return measures at job.”
Canadian war veteran Fred Arsenault, who served with the Cape Breton Highlanders during World War II, had his photo posted to Reddit, where it went viral.
A GoFundMe page has been organized to help raise funds for Alex Witmer’s care and has received more than $10,000 in six hours.
Nine surprising facts about Halloween!
Hodan Nalayeh, a Somali-Canadian journalist who once resided in the Toronto Area, was killed in a hotel attack in Somali, according to a Mogadishu-based Radio station.
Border officials have been extending their reach into the personal information of crossing Canadian and US residents
Our story, in the grand scheme of civilizations, is a young one. As much as we should know our nation’s history, we must also understand that our founding mythos is still being written today.
According to the Globe and Mail, the Trudeau government’s plan to take away your guns has run into one major roadblock. The Canadian people don’t want any more gun restrictions.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!