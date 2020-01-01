Canadian

Quebec may send asymptomatic healthcare workers back to work

On Thursday, the Center University of Health and Social Services (CIUSS) of the East-of-Montreal sent an order to its employees, entitled “Update on isolation and return measures at job.”

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Canadian war veteran wants 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday

Canadian war veteran Fred Arsenault, who served with the Cape Breton Highlanders during World War II, had his photo posted to Reddit, where it went viral.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Canadian stuck in Thailand with fatal brain tumour

A GoFundMe page has been organized to help raise funds for Alex Witmer’s care and has received more than $10,000 in six hours.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Nine haunting Halloween facts

Nine surprising facts about Halloween!

Russell Leib Russell Leib

Somali-Canadian journalist killed in Somali hotel attack

Hodan Nalayeh, a Somali-Canadian journalist who once resided in the Toronto Area, was killed in a hotel attack in Somali, according to a Mogadishu-based Radio station.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Canadian and American border officials are sharing and collecting more of our information

Border officials have been extending their reach into the personal information of crossing Canadian and US residents

Samuel Helguero Samuel Helguero

New poll reveals Canada’s story is still being written

Our story, in the grand scheme of civilizations, is a young one. As much as we should know our nation’s history, we must also understand that our founding mythos is still being written today.

Matthew Azrieli Matthew Azrieli

Survey: almost 80% of Canadians oppose further gun control

According to the Globe and Mail, the Trudeau government’s plan to take away your guns has run into one major roadblock. The Canadian people don’t want any more gun restrictions.

Yanky Pollak Yanky Pollak

Most Read canadian