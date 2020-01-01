Canadian Armed Forces

Class-action lawsuit filed against Altamont nursing home by families of coronavirus victims

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against another Ontario nursing home alleging negligence over the way it handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Tragic Snowbirds crash shows Canadian Armed Forces deserve better funding, equipment

Amid our national grief, there is a growing recognition that our heroic armed forces members deserve much better equipment, both for their safety and for the effective defence of our nation.

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

BREAKING: Five Canadian soldiers helping at Quebec's long-term care homes have tested positive for coronavirus

The government has confirmed that five members of the CAF who have been helping at Quebec's long-term care homes have been infected with coronavirus.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Five missing CAF crew members presumed dead

The mission that began as a search and rescue to to find the six persons who were aboard a Canadian military helicopter that crashed into the Mediterranean has now moved into recovery phase.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Trudeau rejects police union’s proposal to put army in Kahnawake

Pierre Veilleux wrote a letter to Francois Legault suggesting a “specialized team of Canadian Armed Forces” accompany Quebec police in Kahnawake.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Trudeau government spends $326 million keeping submarines on dry land

The Trudeau government spent $326 million of taxpayer money keeping the entire Canadian fleet of submarines for a year on dry land.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Canadian soldier mom returns home from Middle East to surprise son

Eight-year-old Ryker was called to centre ice for the ceremonial puck drop alongside his dad, Sgt. Ryan Gagne. The boy’s soldier mom came as well to surprise him.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

The case for Canadian militarization of the Arctic

Canadian academics have recommended Canada not build up its military presence in the Arctic to compete with Russia. Here’s why they’re wrong.

Dennis Kovtun Dennis Kovtun

We must strengthen our Canadian Armed Forces now

Canada needs a military build-up, and we need it now. And if that means running bigger deficits for a while, then that’s a price we must be willing to pay.

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

U.S. calls out Canada’s lack of military spending

The U.S. is again calling out Canada for not meeting NATO targets for military spending in a blunt letter.

Graeme Gordon Graeme Gordon

WATCH: People calling for Don Cherry to be fired, top trend on Twitter

Many people on social media are calling for Don Cherry to be fired for comments he made last night on his show.

Graeme Gordon Graeme Gordon

This Remembrance Day support a Veteran

Some 619,636 Canadians enlisted with the Canadian Expeditionary Force during the First World War, and approximately 424,000 served overseas.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

