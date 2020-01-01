Class-action lawsuit filed against Altamont nursing home by families of coronavirus victims
A class-action lawsuit has been filed against another Ontario nursing home alleging negligence over the way it handled the coronavirus pandemic.
The mission that began as a search and rescue to to find the six persons who were aboard a Canadian military helicopter that crashed into the Mediterranean has now moved into recovery phase.
Canadian academics have recommended Canada not build up its military presence in the Arctic to compete with Russia. Here’s why they’re wrong.